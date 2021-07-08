Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2021 – Lakeland Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

7/1/2021 – Lakeland Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

6/30/2021 – Lakeland Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

6/29/2021 – Lakeland Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

LBAI stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $866.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Lakeland Bancorp Inc alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.