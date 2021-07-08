Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI):

6/30/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

6/29/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/23/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/15/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

MSBI opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

