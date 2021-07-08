Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) recently:

7/7/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

7/5/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

6/23/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 492,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 366,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 179,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 233.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

