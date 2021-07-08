Investors Purchase Large Volume of The Toronto-Dominion Bank Put Options (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 25,230 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the average daily volume of 1,253 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,602,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

