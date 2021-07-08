Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post sales of $46.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $186.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.19 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $193.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.95 million to $201.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,678.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

