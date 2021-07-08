Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,406,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 296,670 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after acquiring an additional 118,732 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 921,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after acquiring an additional 261,531 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

