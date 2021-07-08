ION Reaches Market Cap of $211,876.55 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ION has a market capitalization of $211,876.55 and approximately $9.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00037008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00269789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,620,690 coins and its circulating supply is 13,720,690 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

