iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Trading 1.4% Higher

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 2,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

