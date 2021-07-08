IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77.

