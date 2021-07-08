IRISnet (IRIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.93 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $77.78 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00165829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,824.55 or 1.00061602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00956141 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,026,755,469 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,783,956 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

