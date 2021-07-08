Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 588,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.