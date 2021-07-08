iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 417,165 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

