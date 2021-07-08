iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 1,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,788,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.