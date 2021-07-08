iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Boosted by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,954,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 132,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.78. 84,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,686. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $102.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.