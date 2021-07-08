iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.84. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

