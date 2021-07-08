iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,591 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

