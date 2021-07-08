iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $161.43 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

