iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $219.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199,304. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.24 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

