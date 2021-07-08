iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $261.26 on Thursday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.54.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.