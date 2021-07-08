iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stake Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $70.10 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

