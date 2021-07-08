iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 7,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 906,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $895.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $1,162,369. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.