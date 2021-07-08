ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 127.10 ($1.66). ITV shares last traded at GBX 125.45 ($1.64), with a volume of 5,296,858 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Get ITV alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379.21.

In related news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 86,010 shares of company stock valued at $10,433,748.

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.