J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172,177 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

