J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of JDW stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,163 ($15.19). 362,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,974.62. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

