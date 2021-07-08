J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.93.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

