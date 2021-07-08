J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 305 at Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LON SBRY traded down GBX 1.46 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 283.94 ($3.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,098,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 286.30 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.84.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

