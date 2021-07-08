J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

