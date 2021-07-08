Jarvis+ Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $766,599.07 and $409,721.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

