Jatinder Aujla Sells 19,023 Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider Jatinder Aujla sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £8,560.35 ($11,184.15).

VTU traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 43.30 ($0.57). 650,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,164. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42. Vertu Motors plc has a one year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 51.62 ($0.67).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.