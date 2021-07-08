JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in JD.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 229,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 121,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

NASDAQ JD traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.54. 572,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,846,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

