JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 984.10 ($12.86). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 979.60 ($12.80), with a volume of 857,170 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 955 ($12.48).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The company has a market cap of £10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 42.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 920.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.