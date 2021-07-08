JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 955 ($12.48).

LON:JD traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 979.60 ($12.80). The stock had a trading volume of 857,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a one year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 920.11.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

