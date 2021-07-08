Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €135.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €135.00 ($158.82) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €86.30 ($101.53) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.