Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €8.68 ($10.21). 2,245,704 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.66. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

