Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €850.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €783.09 ($921.28).

Kering stock traded up €9.90 ($11.65) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €737.80 ($868.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €726.35.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

