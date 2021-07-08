Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 32,308 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $1,042,579.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of MYGN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 668,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,619. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.
