Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 32,308 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $1,042,579.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 668,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,619. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

