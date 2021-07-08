Jess Unruh Sells 3,317 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Dot alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 289,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,620.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Green Dot by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.