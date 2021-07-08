Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $146,521.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.57 or 0.00922294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044207 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

