John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 421,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $78.99 and a one year high of $151.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.