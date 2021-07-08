John Constantine Sells 7,500 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $5,029,730.16.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 231,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.01. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

