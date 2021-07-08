John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Aref Matin Sells 7,294 Shares

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Aref Matin sold 7,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $435,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JW-A traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 250,104 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

