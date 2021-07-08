Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,128 ($40.87). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,095 ($40.44), with a volume of 532,877 shares trading hands.

JMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,916.67 ($38.11).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,152.60. The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, for a total transaction of £380.76 ($497.47). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $114,696.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

