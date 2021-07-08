Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

