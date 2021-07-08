JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 74,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of U.S. Silica worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $878.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

