JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

IMI stock remained flat at $$47.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13. IMI has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

