JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

