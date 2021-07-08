JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.