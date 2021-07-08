JUIICE (JUI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. JUIICE has a market cap of $143,150.84 and approximately $210.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00228680 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001432 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.72 or 0.00777481 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000059 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.