JulSwap (JULD) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $544,024.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00121250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.71 or 1.00220728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00940658 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 503,480,366 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

