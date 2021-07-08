Jupiter Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $758,595.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00120477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00163396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,981.09 or 1.00016114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.00941892 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.